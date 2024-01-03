Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024

In the realm of kickboxing, 2023 marked the rise of a new titan: Chingiz Allazov. The Belarusian dynamo began the year with a striking victory over former champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 in Bangkok, Thailand, securing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. After this initial triumph, Allazov’s momentum remained unbroken, culminating in a successful defense against Marat Grigorian in August at ONE Fight Night 13, held at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Allazov’s Dominance in the Featherweight Division

As the new year dawned, Allazov’s thirst for victory appeared far from quenched. An Instagram video shared by the champion showcased an unrelenting training regimen, signaling his readiness to conquer new challenges. With a record of five wins, including three by way of knockout, and only one loss in ONE Championship, Allazov’s supremacy in the division is indisputable.

Looking Ahead: New Contenders and Potential Glory

Yet, the world of kickboxing is a stage for constant flux and fierce competition. Notable potential challengers for Allazov’s title include Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Giorgio Petrosyan. Tawanchai, in particular, has expressed interest in facing Allazov, despite acknowledging his underdog status. Having recently retained his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Superbon, Tawanchai’s willingness to take on Allazov is a testament to the competitive spirit that permeates this sport.

Moreover, Allazov has the opportunity to etch his name deeper into the annals of kickboxing history. Options on the horizon include a shift into Muay Thai to challenge current champion Tawanchai or a step up to the lightweight division, facing off against Regian Eersel. The prospect of becoming a dual-division champion looms tantalizingly within Allazov’s reach, making 2024 a potentially momentous year for this rising star.