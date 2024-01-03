en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024

In the realm of kickboxing, 2023 marked the rise of a new titan: Chingiz Allazov. The Belarusian dynamo began the year with a striking victory over former champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 in Bangkok, Thailand, securing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. After this initial triumph, Allazov’s momentum remained unbroken, culminating in a successful defense against Marat Grigorian in August at ONE Fight Night 13, held at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Allazov’s Dominance in the Featherweight Division

As the new year dawned, Allazov’s thirst for victory appeared far from quenched. An Instagram video shared by the champion showcased an unrelenting training regimen, signaling his readiness to conquer new challenges. With a record of five wins, including three by way of knockout, and only one loss in ONE Championship, Allazov’s supremacy in the division is indisputable.

Looking Ahead: New Contenders and Potential Glory

Yet, the world of kickboxing is a stage for constant flux and fierce competition. Notable potential challengers for Allazov’s title include Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Giorgio Petrosyan. Tawanchai, in particular, has expressed interest in facing Allazov, despite acknowledging his underdog status. Having recently retained his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Superbon, Tawanchai’s willingness to take on Allazov is a testament to the competitive spirit that permeates this sport.

Moreover, Allazov has the opportunity to etch his name deeper into the annals of kickboxing history. Options on the horizon include a shift into Muay Thai to challenge current champion Tawanchai or a step up to the lightweight division, facing off against Regian Eersel. The prospect of becoming a dual-division champion looms tantalizingly within Allazov’s reach, making 2024 a potentially momentous year for this rising star.

0
Sports Thailand
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
49 seconds ago
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
In an unfortunate turn of events, Elfyn Evans, the notable runner-up in last year’s championship, was unable to attend the FIA prize-giving ceremony in Baku. The reason for his absence was a rib injury he suffered in a biking accident. Consequently, this accident also forced him to miss out on some critical test driving in
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
4 mins ago
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
5 mins ago
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
1 min ago
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
1 min ago
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
2 mins ago
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
Latest Headlines
World News
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
50 seconds
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
54 seconds
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
1 min
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
1 min
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
1 min
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
1 min
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
1 min
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
2 mins
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
2 mins
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
53 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
54 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app