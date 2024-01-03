en English
China

Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has unveiled a raft of new regulations that will profoundly reshape the landscape of football in the nation. The most significant change allows Chinese Super League (CSL) teams to register up to seven overseas players, a considerable increase from the previous limit of five. Simultaneously, CSL teams can now have five foreign players on the pitch, up from the former restriction of four. This policy change aligns with the current trends in Asian professional football and is designed to bolster Chinese teams’ performance in the AFC Champions League, a competition where overseas players’ presence has risen.

Regulations for Second-Tier Teams

Alongside these changes, the CFA has also declared that second-tier League One teams can register four overseas players and have three in action during matches. This policy change has happened in the backdrop of the Japanese J-League, which has already lifted restrictions on overseas player registration, while Saudi Arabia eyes increasing its limit to ten.

Revamping Club Operations

Beyond the player-based regulations, the CFA is also introducing more flexibility in club operations. Teams will now be permitted to have title sponsorships from 2024 to 2028. However, clubs must adhere to the regulation of maintaining neutral names, introduced in December 2021. Moreover, clubs are now allowed to relocate to different cities and change their registered associations without prior restrictions. But these changes cannot be made again within a five-year timeframe. The limitation that previously prevented newly promoted clubs from transferring substantial equity within their first year has also been removed.

Modernizing Chinese Football

These changes are part of the broader efforts by the CFA to modernize and enhance the competitiveness of Chinese football, both domestically and on the international stage. The new regulations are expected to have a significant impact on the structure and competitiveness of football clubs within China. However, the increase in foreign players has sparked mixed reviews, with concerns about the potential impact on local players and the overall league quality. The lifting of restrictions on club relocation has also spurred controversy, particularly in cases like the resurrection of Liaozu, deemed controversial and divisive.

China Football Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

