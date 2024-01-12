en English
Africa

Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

Chinenye Ogwumike, celebrated athlete and member of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States (PAC-ADE), has been entrusted by President Joe Biden to spearhead the U.S. delegation to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The two-time Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star’s appointment underscores the significance of her dual roles in both the sports and African diaspora communities.

A Diplomatic Mission in Sports

The U.S. delegation’s goal, as outlined by the Department of State, is to harness the potential of the African diaspora, showcase U.S. commitments in Cote d’Ivoire, and strengthen cultural and economic ties between Africa, the global African diaspora, and the United States. This mission seeks to leverage the power of sports, demonstrating its potential as a platform for diplomacy and international engagement.

The AFCON – A Continental Spectacle

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is anticipated to be a major continental sports event. The U.S. delegation’s involvement, led by Ogwumike, highlights the importance of such events in fostering diplomatic relationships and promoting global engagement. The delegation, which includes other notable sports figures and officials, will engage with government officials, international partners, civil society, and Ivoirian youth to strengthen ties between Americans and African partners.

Ogwumike – Bridging Communities

Chinenye Ogwumike’s unique position as both a celebrated athlete and a prominent figure in the African diaspora community in the U.S. makes her a fitting ambassador for this mission. Her appointment symbolizes the U.S.’s commitment to bridging the gap between Africa, its global diaspora, and the United States, using sports as a common language to foster deeper connections.

Africa Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

