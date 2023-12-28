en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:43 am EST
China’s Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions

In a move that has sparked a flurry of debate, China’s selection of its top 10 domestic athletes for the year 2023 has drawn criticism for its notable exclusions. The absence of golf prodigy Yin Ruoning and tennis titan Wang Xinyu from the list has raised eyebrows. Both athletes have made striking strides in their respective sports, and yet their names are conspicuously missing from this prestigious ranking.

Unanswered Questions and Unstoppable Athletes

Yin Ruoning, with her exceptional performance on the golf course, and Wang Xinyu, who has left a significant mark in the world of tennis, have been the subjects of heated discussions. The omission of such accomplished figures has resulted in a wave of controversy, leading many to question the validity of the selection process. Supporters of these athletes argue that their accomplishments, undeniably, warrant recognition.

Behind the Scenes of the Selection

While the specifics of the selection criteria remain unclear, the exclusion of Yin and Wang has led to speculation. Some suggest that their absence could be attributed to an oversight, while others assert that the selections may be influenced by subjective preferences. The debate underscores the challenges in formulating a comprehensive ranking system that encapsulates the achievements of athletes across a range of sports disciplines.

Swimming Into Controversy

Meanwhile, the Chinese Swimming Association’s announcement of its selection criteria for the 2024 Games has made waves. The new regulations rule out six-time Olympic medalist Sun Yang, whose Olympic career now appears to be at an end due to his ongoing doping suspension. As Sun looks set to miss the Paris Olympics, China is focusing its hopes on Qin Haiyang, its emerging swimming superstar.

The controversies surrounding China’s athlete selection process and the wider implications it has for sports in the nation continue to unfold. This story is not just about who made the list and who didn’t. It’s about fairness, recognition, and the challenges of establishing a system that accurately reflects the accomplishments of athletes in all sports.

0
China Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Asserts Third Parties Have No Right to Interfere in South China Sea Dispute

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Mar ...
@China · 50 mins
Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Mar ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads

By Geeta Pillai

Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads
Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China’s Military Amid Rising Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China's Military Amid Rising Tensions
China’s Regulatory Body Strengthens Audit Standards: A Boost for Financial Reporting Integrity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Regulatory Body Strengthens Audit Standards: A Boost for Financial Reporting Integrity
Kenyan Woman’s Journey with Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Tale of Enduring Friendship between Kenya and China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kenyan Woman's Journey with Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Tale of Enduring Friendship between Kenya and China
Latest Headlines
World News
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
1 min
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
2 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
2 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
3 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
4 mins
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
4 mins
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
9 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
11 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app