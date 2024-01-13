en English
China

China’s Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
China’s Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw

In a high-stakes game marred by scandal and disappointment, China’s national football team kicked off their Asian Cup tournament with a lackluster 0-0 draw against Tajikistan, a team making their debut in the competition. The match, which took place in Doha, was dominated by the shadows of a recent high-profile football corruption scandal back home in China, involving former national coach Li Tie.

Corruption Scandal Overshadows Performance

The footballing community in China has been rocked by a series of revelations involving Li Tie, who confessed on national television to bribery and match-fixing. The former coach’s public admission has triggered the downfall of at least 10 senior Chinese Football Association officials, painting a grim picture of the state of the sport in the country. In an unusual turn of events, China’s team, currently ranked 79th in the world, was mandated by Chinese state media to watch the broadcast in which Li Tie made his startling confession.

A Game of Missed Opportunities

Despite the scandal and the disappointing draw, the match was not without its moments. China nearly secured a late victory when Zhu Chenjie scored a header, only to have it disallowed for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review. Tajikistan, ranked 106th, controlled much of the game, creating several scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, their lack of finishing prowess prevented them from capitalizing on these chances.

China’s Football Woes Continue

The result adds another chapter to a series of lackluster performances by the Chinese team, including a home loss to South Korea and a defeat by Hong Kong in an Asian Cup warm-up match. Despite President Xi Jinping’s aspiration for China to become a football powerhouse and win the World Cup, the country’s team has only managed to qualify once for the tournament, back in 2002.

China Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

