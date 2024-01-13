en English
Asia

China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:55 pm EST
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup

The whistle blew and the Asian Cup kicked off, marking not just the beginning of an international football tournament, but a significant milestone in the history of sports equipment manufacturing. For the first time, the competition witnessed China-made footballs roll onto the pitch, signaling the country’s increasing involvement in the global sporting goods market.

China’s Foray into Football Manufacturing

The footballs, branded as VORTEXAC23 and manufactured by Kelme, made their debut at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, hosted by Qatar. This marked China’s first significant foray into football manufacturing for major international sporting events. The tournament, initially scheduled for 2023, was postponed to span from January 12 to February 10, 2024, due to the pandemic.

The Global Impact of the Asian Cup

The Asian Cup is an international football tournament that brings together 24 national teams from various Asian countries, competing for the prestigious title. The event is not merely a testament to the sporting prowess of the participating nations, but also highlights the ongoing globalization of sports. The introduction of China-made footballs onto the pitch is a tangible reflection of this trend.

A Symbol of China’s Rising Influence

The use of China-manufactured footballs in the Asian Cup is more than just a novelty; it is a symbol of China’s rising influence in the world of sports goods production. As the tournament unfolds across nine venues in four host cities, the logo, TV opening, and official slogan of the event were also unveiled, further emphasizing the diverse sources of sports equipment used in international competitions.

In conclusion, the debut of China-made footballs in the Asian Cup represents a significant stride for China in establishing its presence in the global sporting goods market. As the games continue, the footballs will serve not just as equipment, but also as symbols of China’s growing stature in the world of sports.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

