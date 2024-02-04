China Basketball Hall of Fame 2023: Honoring the Greats of Chinese Basketball

The stage was set in Yan'an, Shannxi Province, China, on Sunday for the 2023 China Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year's event celebrated the induction of six distinguished basketball players and two phenomenal coaches, while also acknowledging a 'special contributor' and honoring two basketball teams for their historical achievements.

2023 Inductees

This year's inductees included a formidable lineup of players: Huang Boling, Zhang Weiping, Kuang Lubin, Li Shihua, Liu Qing, and Li Xin. Their contributions to the sport were recognized, and their names were etched into Chinese basketball history. The ceremony also honored two coaches, Liu Guiyi and Chen Daohong, for their invaluable input in shaping the sport in China. Gong Peishan was recognized as a 'special contributor,' further emphasizing the broad range of individuals that contribute to the success of the sport.

Outstanding and Special Tribute Collectives

The ceremony paid homage to the women's national team, which clinched a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, by inducting it as an 'outstanding collective'. This was a fitting tribute to a team that had brought such pride to the nation. The 'Battle Basketball Team' from the 120th Division of the Eighth Route Army was not left out, receiving a 'special tribute collective' induction. This recognition served as a testament to the team's historical significance in Chinese basketball.

A Celebration of Legacy

The event began with video messages from basketball pioneers Zhang Changlu, Yang Boyong, and Cheng Shichun, setting the tone for a day of celebration and reflection. The highlight of the ceremony was undoubtedly the presentation of the 'outstanding collective' trophy to Liu Qing by Yao Ming, the president of the Chinese Basketball Association. This gesture underscored the passing of the baton from one generation to the next, inspiring a new generation of basketball players to aim for greatness.