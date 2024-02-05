Chilliwack Couple Win $1 Million Lotto, Plan to Pursue Passion for Horses

Chilliwack's Robert and Reta Magrath, passionate about horses and equine competitions, are the latest millionaires in town. On January 24th, their Lotto 6/49 ticket, bought from an Abbotsford gas station, brought them a fortune of $1 million. The couple described their win as 'surreal,' confirming it several times by counting the zeros on their prize.

A Passion for Horses

Now, with their newfound wealth, the Magraths plan to double down on their love for horses. Their winnings will allow them more time with their four-legged friends and open the door for participation in equine competitions across the United States. Robert has his eyes set on a competition in Las Vegas, while Reta is keen on one in Fort Worth, Texas. They believe this win offers them a unique opportunity to pursue their passion more vigorously.

Adding to a Winning Streak

This recent win by the Magraths adds to the formidable sum of $230 million bagged by British Columbians in the Lotto 6/49 draws last year. It underscores not just their personal victory, but also the popular success of the national lottery program.

Looking Forward to a Stable Future

With the disbelief slowly giving way to realization, the Magraths are eagerly anticipating a future shaped by their fortune. They are looking forward to a stable future, one where their passion for horses and competitions can take center stage without financial constraints.