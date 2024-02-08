Chilean Golfer Cristobal Del Solar Sets Record with 13-Under 57 at Astara Golf Championship

On February 8, 2024, Chilean golfer Cristobal Del Solar etched his name into the annals of golfing history. At the Astara Golf Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event held at the Country Club de Bogota's Pacos course, he scored a record-breaking 13-under 57, setting a new low in PGA Tour-sanctioned events and matching the lowest round shot in any major professional tour worldwide.

The Unforgettable Front Nine

Del Solar's historic journey began with an extraordinary front nine, where he tied the Korn Ferry Tour's record for the lowest nine-hole score. His card displayed an impressive sequence of six birdies and an eagle, totaling 27 strokes. Despite the challenging conditions at the high-altitude course, the golfer demonstrated remarkable precision and consistency.

A Stunning Back Nine

The back nine proved equally fruitful for Del Solar, as he continued to defy expectations. With three additional birdies and a second eagle, he reached a staggering 13-under par, bringing his total score to 57. This remarkable feat showcased not only his exceptional skill but also his mental fortitude and unwavering focus.

A Well-Deserved Spot in the Sub-60 Club

Del Solar's performance at the Astara Golf Championship has earned him a coveted spot in the exclusive sub-60 club. This accomplishment is a testament to his dedication and hard work, as well as his recent strong form. Prior to this event, he had achieved a tied-for-fourth finish at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and recorded a T27 at the Panama Championship.

As the sun set on the Country Club de Bogota, Cristobal Del Solar stood tall, basking in the glory of his extraordinary achievement. His 13-under 57 at the Astara Golf Championship will forever be remembered as a historic milestone in the world of professional golf.

With this unparalleled display of skill and determination, Del Solar has not only etched his name into the record books but also inspired countless golf enthusiasts around the globe. In a sport where the margin between victory and defeat is often razor-thin, his performance serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of perseverance and self-belief.

As the world of golf looks ahead to the future, one thing is certain: Cristobal Del Solar's name will forever be synonymous with greatness, a symbol of human endurance and hope in the face of adversity.