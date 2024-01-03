en English
Sports

Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In

In a surprise announcement, Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid revealed that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be rested for the team’s final regular-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. In his stead, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will be stepping into the leading role. With the Chiefs already securing the No. 3 seed in their conference, this upcoming encounter carries no weight on their playoff standing, thereby providing a chance to rest key players.

Mahomes’ Season Performance

Throughout the season, Mahomes has been a rock-solid presence, starting in every game so far. Despite a somewhat challenging season with the Chiefs’ offense scoring under 20 points seven times and averaging just 22.4 points per game, Mahomes still managed to throw for 4,183 yards. He also recorded 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, with the looming playoffs, the team has decided to prioritize rest and preparation over the inconsequential match.

The Strategy Behind Resting Players

The decision to rest Mahomes and other key players stems from a careful strategy by Coach Reid. The focus is on preserving the team’s strength and preventing potential injuries that could jeopardize the Chiefs’ playoff prospects. This move allows for backup players, like Gabbert, to gain valuable field experience while keeping primary players fresh and ready for the more pressing playoff games.

Other Key Players for Rest

Apart from Mahomes, the status of star tight end Travis Kelce and running back Isiah Pacheco remains uncertain. The Chiefs are yet to announce whether these players will also be rested or participate in the Sunday game. The possible absence of Kelce could prevent him from achieving 1,000 receiving yards this season. Similarly, the decision could impact defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is just half a sack away from activating a $1.25 million bonus in his contract.

In conclusion, the Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to rest Mahomes for the final regular-season game underscores the team’s strategic approach to the playoff season. With key players’ health and performance being prioritized over an inconsequential match, the Chiefs have made it clear that their eyes are set firmly on the upcoming playoffs.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

