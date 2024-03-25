Chiefs Stars Mahomes, Kelce to Launch 1587 Prime Steakhouse, Honoring Football and Food in Kansas City

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are taking their teamwork from the gridiron to the grill with the launch of 1587 Prime, a modern steakhouse set to open in early 2025 in downtown Kansas City. In collaboration with the global hospitality group Noble 33, the duo aims to blend their love for the game with their passion for great food, creating a dining experience that pays homage to their football achievements while welcoming all members of the Kansas City community.
Chiefs' Culinary Venture
Stepping off the field and into the world of hospitality, Mahomes and Kelce are joining forces with Noble 33's Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha to bring a unique culinary concept to Kansas City. Located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel, 1587 Prime will occupy nearly 10,000 square feet, boasting several private dining areas and a chef-driven kitchen. The restaurant's name, a nod to the players' jersey numbers, signifies the deep connection and contribution both athletes have made to the Chiefs' legacy.
A Menu of Champions
Although specific menu details remain under wraps, Mahomes has hinted at an inclusive price point and dishes that reflect their personal and professional lives, including an 'Andy Reid cheeseburger,' named after the Chiefs' head coach. The duo's intent is to create a space where fans can celebrate both victory and community, making 1587 Prime a go-to spot for post-game gatherings. With plans for one of the largest wine collections in the state and a meat display showcasing prime cuts, the steakhouse promises to be a culinary touchdown.
Community and Connection
Mahomes and Kelce's venture extends beyond mere dining; it's about enriching the Kansas City community. By offering a venue that encourages togetherness and celebrates the city's spirit, they aim to strengthen the bond between the Chiefs and their supporters. As Mahomes articulated, their vision is to foster a sense of unity, making 1587 Prime a place where memories are made, and traditions begin.
As the opening of 1587 Prime approaches, anticipation builds not only for the flavors that will grace the tables but for the stories that will unfold within its walls. Mahomes and Kelce are crafting a legacy that extends far beyond the end zones of Arrowhead Stadium, inviting Kansas City to join them in a venture where sports and gastronomy intersect. Here's to hoping that just as they've delivered on the field, their new endeavor will bring home a win for Kansas City's culinary scene.