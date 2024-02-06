Chiefs' Donovan Smith Gifts Team Matching Outfits Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

When Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith boarded the plane to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, he was not alone in his sartorial choice. His fellow linemen, too, were decked in matching outfits, a result of Smith's generous gesture and keen sense of style.

A Gift of Camaraderie

Smith, who joined the Chiefs in May 2023, showcased his team spirit by gifting his fellow linemen matching outfits. The outfits were not just any run-of-the-mill team apparel, but unique jumpsuits created by renowned Los Angeles fashion designer Daniel Patrick. The designer, celebrated for his collaborations with celebrities like Usher and Jimmy Butler, swiftly fulfilled Smith's request, crafting 13 custom Loop Terry sweatsuits in sizes up to 4XL.

A Nod to Style

The cost of each outfit stood at a hefty $475, but the players' enthusiastic reception of the gift suggested it was worth every penny. As the Chiefs prepared to take on their competitors in the Super Bowl, they did so in style – a visual testament to their unity and shared determination.

More Than Just a Fashion Statement

This is not the first time the Chiefs have sported Daniel Patrick's designs. Previously, tight end Travis Kelce commissioned custom velour jumpsuits from Patrick for the team as a Christmas present. This repeated collaboration attests to the designer's ability to capture the Chiefs' spirit and translate it into wearable fashion.

Smith's act of camaraderie echoes the sentiment famously expressed by NFL legend Deion Sanders: 'If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.' As the Chiefs make their polished appearance in Las Vegas, fans and opponents alike will be watching closely to see if the stylish attire contributes positively to their performance on the field.