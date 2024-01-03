Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit

As the year closed, the Chico State men’s and women’s basketball teams marked significant victories over Cal Poly Humboldt. The men’s team, driven by Evan Oliver’s 23 points, outscored their rivals 69-58. On similar tracks, the women’s team, led by an 18-point performance by Mackenzi Laporte, secured an 80-56 triumph. Both games unfolded on Sunday, capping off the year with resonating home wins.

Continuing the Winning Streak

The victories maintain a winning streak for Chico State against Cal Poly Humboldt, setting a precedent for the games to come. The men’s team is now setting their sights on San Francisco State, gearing up for their next face-off. The women’s team, fueled by their recent success, prepares to continue their dominance on the court.

High School Basketball in Focus

Meanwhile, in high school basketball, Pleasant Valley High School’s boys’ team emerged victorious against Manteca at the Modesto Christian tournament, securing the seventh place out of 16. Gridley High School clinched the Dixon Tournament championship game against Foothill, with their star player Aaron Kullar earning the Tournament MVP. Orland High School pulled off an overtime win against San Lorenzo in a nail-biting game at the Fremont Tournament. These victories set the stage for the teams’ upcoming league plays, demonstrating a competitive spirit in the high school and college basketball scenes.

Other Noteworthy Performances

In other news, the Chico State women’s team also claimed a victory against Cal State Dominguez Hills, scoring 12.28.23 on the 1st of January. On a similar note, Fort Hays State basketball team has been making waves this season, with a 9-3 overall record and a perfect 3-0 against NABC Top 25 ranked teams. They have received votes in four of the NABC polls released this year, including the preseason poll. Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State represent the MIAA in the Top 25, with Central Oklahoma slipping from No. 5 to No. 12 after a loss to Fort Hays State. Northwest Missouri State, however, moved up two spots to No. 19 this week.