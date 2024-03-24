Chichester Teen Willow Skipsey Secures Spot on British Water Ski Under-17s Squad

Emerging from West Sussex, 14-year-old Willow Skipsey has made waves in the world of water skiing by securing a coveted position in the British Water Ski under-17s squad for the 2024 season. This remarkable achievement comes just 18 months after Skipsey first took to the water, demonstrating a rapid ascent in a sport she began as an extracurricular activity. The Chichester Free School pupil's selection has been celebrated as a significant milestone, not just for her but for the sport's growing appeal among young athletes in Britain.

From After-School Club to National Squad

Willow's journey into the world of water skiing started at an after-school club at Chichester Water Ski Club. Unlike her previous sporting endeavors in gymnastics and swimming, water skiing struck a chord with Willow, sparking a passion that led her to compete just a year after starting. Her dedication and talent shone through at national competitions, catching the eye of the British Water Ski & Wakeboard body, which selected her for the under-17s squad after reviewing last season's scores. Willow's reaction to her selection underscores her commitment and love for the sport, describing it as a "dream come true."

Setting Sights on European Championships

With her sights now set on competing in the forthcoming 2024 season, Skipsey balances her rigorous training schedule with her academic commitments, including the start of her GCSE studies. The teenager's ultimate goal is to represent Britain at the European water ski championships in August, a testament to her ambition and the support of her family and coaches. Willow's mother, Nicky Skipsey, expressed immense pride in her daughter's achievement, emphasizing the hard work and dedication that has led to this moment. Willow's journey is not just a personal success but serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the nation.

A Rising Star in British Water Skiing

Willow Skipsey's selection for the British Water Ski under-17s squad marks a significant moment in the sport's development in the UK, highlighting the potential for young talent to emerge and succeed on the national stage. As Willow prepares for her debut season with the squad and her eyes on the European championships, her story reflects the broader narrative of growth and opportunity within British water skiing. With the support of her family, coaches, and the national body, Willow's future in the sport looks promising, potentially setting her on a path to become one of the sport's leading figures in the years to come.