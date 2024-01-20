Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing

The Chicago White Sox have fortified their bullpen by securing the services of right-handed pitcher John Brebbia in a deal worth a guaranteed $5.5 million. The 33-year-old, represented by Icon Sports Management, brings with him a career ERA of 3.42 over 299 2/3 innings, having played for the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.

An Active Offseason for the White Sox

Under the stewardship of General Manager Chris Getz, the White Sox have been assertively addressing gaps in their pitching arsenal this offseason. The signing of Brebbia follows the recent trade of Aaron Bummer to the Braves. This move creates a potential opening for the new signee in the setup role, a position he might find familiar considering his versatile contributions in San Francisco.

Contract Details and Performance Incentives

The deal includes a base salary of $4 million for the 2024 season. There's also a $6 million mutual option for 2025 with a $1.5 million buyout. Furthermore, Brebbia is eligible for up to $1 million in performance-based incentive bonuses, starting at the 45-appearance threshold each season.

Brebbia's Career and Potential Impact

Despite facing setbacks in his career, including a lat injury in 2023 and Tommy John surgery, Brebbia has established himself as a reliable reliever. His signing comes at a crucial time for the White Sox, who are facing a potential deficit in their bullpen due to closer Liam Hendriks' expected absence for the majority of the 2024 season. Despite these challenges, the right-handed pitcher's experience and adaptability could prove invaluable for the White Sox, potentially offering stability in a time of transition.