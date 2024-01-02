en English
Chicago White Sox Acquires Veteran Catcher Martín Maldonado

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
Veteran catcher Martín Maldonado has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, the team announced today. The deal also includes an additional option year. The financial specifics of the agreement, however, remain undisclosed. The 37-year-old Maldonado, noted for his savvy handling of pitching staffs, brings a wealth of experience to the Chicago White Sox, including a World Series championship with the Houston Astros in 2022.

A Storied Career

Over the course of his 13-season career, Maldonado has amassed a .207 batting average, with 111 home runs and 361 RBIs in 1,118 games. He has had stints with multiple teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Astros, Kansas City Royals, and Chicago Cubs. In his most recent season, Maldonado batted .191 with 15 home runs for the Astros. This performance contributed to his streak of six straight postseason appearances.

A Season of Acquisitions

Maldonado is the second catcher to join the White Sox in the offseason, following the team’s acquisition of Max Stassi. The White Sox roster also includes catchers Korey Lee and Carlos Pérez. Lee, who was traded from the Astros to the Sox, has spoken of the significant influence Maldonado had on his development as a professional catcher.

Strengthening the Team

The acquisition of Maldonado and Stassi is expected to bolster the White Sox’s game preparation, an aspect they struggled with in the previous season. The team is also faced with a decision between Korey Lee and Stassi for a roster spot, with 24-year-old Adam Hackenburg also in contention. With Maldonado’s arrival, the White Sox have significantly strengthened their catching depth, setting the stage for a promising 2024 season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

