Chicago Sky Fortifies Roster with Guard Lindsay Allen

In a move to fortify their roster, the Chicago Sky, a notable entity in professional women's basketball, has welcomed Lindsay Allen into its fold. Standing at 5-foot-8, Allen, who previously played for the Minnesota Lynx, is a formidable guard known for her robust performance on the court. During her stint with the Lynx, she started in 20 games and recorded commendable averages of 6.2 points and 4.5 assists per game.

A Proven Asset

A product of Notre Dame, Allen's skill and potential were recognized early on. She was picked as the 14th overall selection in the second round of the 2017 WNBA Draft by the New York team. At the age of 28, Allen has now signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Sky, wrapping up her two-year career with the Minnesota Lynx. She played the role of the starting point guard during the 2023 campaign, contributing an average of 6.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.

International Stint

Allen's prowess isn't confined to the American courts. She is currently making her mark in the international basketball scene, playing for Botasspor Adana in Turkey. The Turkish League has witnessed Allen's impressive statistics over 15 games this season, where she's averaged 14.7 points, eight assists, and four rebounds per game. Her performance in Turkey-KBSL contests, averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 steals, demonstrates her adaptability and tenacity.

A New Chapter

Lindsay Allen's joining the Chicago Sky marks a new chapter for both the player and the team. Allen brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record, both domestically and internationally. By acquiring a player of Allen's caliber, the Chicago Sky has not only strengthened its roster but also signaled an intent to compete at the highest level in the coming seasons.