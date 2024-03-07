Chicago Red Stars Welcome Portuguese Star Nadia Gomes for 2024 NWSL Season

The Chicago Red Stars have officially announced the signing of Portuguese forward Nadia Gomes, marking a significant addition to their squad for the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The 27-year-old, who has demonstrated her scoring prowess with the USL W League side San Francisco Glens SC, joins the Red Stars on a one-year contract with an additional one-year option. This strategic move by the Red Stars aims to bolster their attacking options and make a strong impact in the upcoming season.

Proven Goal Scorer

Nadia Gomes has made a name for herself as a formidable forward, netting 17 goals in just 15 matches for San Francisco Glens SC. Her exceptional performance did not go unnoticed, earning her the title of USL W League National Player of the Year in 2023. Before her stint with the Glens, Gomes showcased her talent at Brigham Young University (BYU), where she scored 23 goals and provided 23 assists across 83 matches, further demonstrating her versatility and consistency as an attacker. Her achievements include being named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2016, highlighting her potential to excel in the NWSL.

Expectations and Impact

With the addition of Gomes, the Red Stars are not only gaining a prolific goal scorer but also a player with international experience and a track record of success. Richard Feuz, the general manager of the Chicago Red Stars, expressed his enthusiasm for Gomes's arrival, emphasizing her proven scoring record and the potential for her further development with the team. Gomes's signing is a clear signal of the Red Stars' ambitions for the 2024 season, as they look to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level.

Looking Ahead

The anticipation surrounding Nadia Gomes's debut in the NWSL is palpable among fans and analysts alike. Her successful transition from the USL W League to the NWSL will be crucial for the Red Stars as they aim to make a significant impact in the league. Gomes's ability to adapt to a new environment and league will be key to her success and that of the Red Stars. As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Gomes to see if she can replicate her scoring feats and help lead the Chicago Red Stars to glory.