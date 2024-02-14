Chicago Red Stars Welcome Lorne Donaldson as New Head Coach for 2024 NWSL Season

A new era dawns for the Chicago Red Stars as they welcome Lorne Donaldson as their head coach for the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The appointment, announced on February 14, 2024, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the team.

A Seasoned Coach for a Talented Team

Lorne Donaldson, 68, steps into his new role with an impressive resume. Having previously led the Jamaican Women's National Team during their World Cup run, Donaldson is no stranger to high-pressure situations. His ability to nurture talent and inspire confidence has earned him respect in the soccer world.

A Proven Leader

Laura Ricketts, Red Stars Executive Chairperson, expressed her confidence in Donaldson's ability to elevate the team's performance. "Lorne's experience and leadership skills are exactly what we need to take the Red Stars to the next level," she said.

Karen Leetzow, Red Stars president, shares this sentiment. She believes that Donaldson's background as a player and coach at various levels will be invaluable to the team. "His understanding of the game and his ability to connect with players make him the perfect fit for our club," Leetzow stated.

Excitement Builds for the 2024 Season

With Donaldson at the helm, the Red Stars are gearing up for a competitive season. The team boasts a mix of experienced players like Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson, along with promising new talent. Fans and supporters are eager to see how the team will perform under Donaldson's leadership.

Donaldson himself is excited about the opportunity. "I'm thrilled to work with such a talented group of players," he said. "I believe we have what it takes to become a championship club."

In addition to his role with the Jamaican national team, Donaldson has coached the Jamaican under-17 and under-20 youth national teams. He also serves as president of Real Colorado, where he has developed several NWSL stars.

The Red Stars also welcome Ella Masar as their new assistant coach. Together, Donaldson and Masar aim to guide the team to success in the 2024 NWSL season.

As the Red Stars embark on this new chapter, fans can look forward to an exciting season filled with skilled play, teamwork, and the pursuit of victory.