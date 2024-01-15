Chicago Fire Acquires Swiss Defender Allan Arigoni on Loan for 2024 Season

The Chicago Fire has officially secured the services of defender Allan Arigoni on loan for the 2024 season from FC Lugano, a club based in Switzerland. Arigoni, a 25-year-old Swiss professional, will occupy an international slot on the team's roster. The Fire's sporting director, Georg Heitz, underscored the acquisition of a right back as a strategic move in line with the team's goals during the transfer window. Heitz lauded Arigoni's technical skills and athletic prowess, suggesting these qualities make him a good fit for the league and align with the Chicago Fire's specific style of play.

Arigoni's Track Record

Arigoni arrives at the Chicago Fire with a proven track record of three goals in 55 appearances, having started in 47 of those matches for FC Lugano over the 2022-23 seasons. Prior to his stint with Lugano, Arigoni played for Grasshopper, another Swiss club, from 2018 to 2022. His performance in the Super League side has been substantial, tallying six goals and 16 assists in 145 games for Lugano and Grasshoppers combined.

Adding Depth to the Fire's Defense

Arigoni joins Arnaud Souquet and Jonathan Dean as right backs on the Fire's roster. He is their third new defender signed this winter, following left back Andrew Gutman and center back Tobias Salquist. This reinforcement of the Fire's back line is expected to bring an additional attacking threat to the team.

A Dynamic Addition to the Team

Known for his dynamic, powerful, and sharp style of play, Arigoni can play on either side of the back line. He has represented Switzerland at the U-18, U-19, and U-20 levels, gaining experience in UEFA competitions. The addition of Arigoni is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on the team's performance, making him a more reliable player compared to his likely predecessor, Arnaud Souquet.