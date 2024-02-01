Chicago Cubs Mourn the Loss of Longtime Clubhouse Manager Tom 'Otis' Hellmann

In a wave of sorrow, the Chicago Cubs organization is mourning the loss of their beloved and longtime clubhouse manager, Tom 'Otis' Hellmann, who passed away on Wednesday night. Hellmann, a significant figure within the Cubs organization, managed the visiting clubhouse at Wrigley Field for 41 seasons since he joined the team in 1983. A stalwart in Major League Baseball (MLB), Hellmann's career began in 1974, and he spent nine fruitful seasons with the Cincinnati Reds as the Assistant Clubhouse Manager before gracing the Chicago Cubs with his presence.

A Legacy of Dedication and Honor

Respected and revered within the Cubs’ clubhouse and across baseball, Hellmann's contributions to the sport are immeasurable. Recognized for his unwavering dedication, Hellmann received numerous honors throughout his illustrious career. In 2004, he was selected to accompany the MLB All-Star team to Japan, a testament to his influence in the sport. In 2016, his peers named him the Clubhouse Manager of the Year, further solidifying his legacy in the baseball community.

End of an Era

At the end of the last season, Hellmann was awarded a ring from the Clubhouse Managers Association to commemorate his remarkable 50 years in baseball. His passing marks an end of an era for the Cubs organization and the baseball community at large. Known for his dedication and positive attitude, Hellmann's absence will be deeply felt by players, staff, and fans alike.

A Loss Felt by Many

The Cubs organization has extended its deepest condolences to Hellmann's wife, Mary, their children Lena, Hanna, and Theo, and the rest of the Hellmann family. The outpouring of grief from the Cubs community speaks volumes about the impact Hellmann had on those around him. As the Cubs mourn the loss of their longtime clubhouse manager, they also celebrate the life of a man who dedicated half a century to the sport he loved.