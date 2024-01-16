Chicago Cubs' DTC Product Thrives Amid MLB's Regional Sports Network Crisis

In the face of an uncertain future for regional sports networks, the Chicago Cubs have taken a decisive step in the realm of Major League Baseball (MLB). They have successfully launched a direct-to-consumer (DTC) product via their Marquee Sports Network, with subscription numbers surpassing initial expectations by a sturdy 20%. This comes at a time when several MLB teams are losing their local media rights deals, leading to MLB taking over game broadcasts.

Marquee Sports Network's Unexpected Success

The Cubs' foray into the DTC sphere has been marked by an encouraging initial response. The network introduced the product in July, and since then, this innovative approach has seen subscriptions soar beyond expectations. The Cubs' President of Business Operations, Crane Kenney, expressed satisfaction with the DTC's performance, specifically noting the growing number of subscriptions. In a move sure to please baseball enthusiasts, the network has announced that it will offer spring training game coverage as part of its regular-season DTC package, at no additional cost.

Revenue Sources and Season Ticket Sales

The Cubs maintain a robust season ticket base, which serves as a significant source of revenue, complementing media rights, corporate rights, and sponsorships. Despite the challenges faced by the sports industry, the team has seen an increase in full-season ticket holder accounts in the offseason. With 2,000 new accounts added, they are now preparing for single-game ticket sales, further bolstering their financial standing.

Upcoming Attractions and Community Engagement

While awaiting a gaming license for the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, expected by March, the Cubs are also focusing on community engagement. A new statue of the Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, crafted by sculptor Lou Cella, is set to be unveiled on June 23. This unveiling will mark the 40th anniversary of 'The Sandberg Game.' Furthermore, the Cubs will participate in MLB's Stand Up To Cancer day on July 21. Inspired by the late radio personality Lin Brehmer, plans are underway to host a telethon to raise funds for cancer research, thus intertwining sporting success with societal contributions.