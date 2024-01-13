en English
Sports

Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration

The United Center was awash with nostalgia and fervor on January 12, 2024, as the Chicago Bulls celebrated their inaugural Ring of Honor class during halftime of their game against the Golden State Warriors. The event was a bittersweet tribute to 13 pivotal figures who have woven the fabric of the franchise’s storied history, including the late, influential general manager, Jerry Krause.

Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause

Despite the crucial role Krause played in crafting the Bulls’ six-title dynasty of the 1990s, his name was met with a discordant chorus of boos and cheers. Represented by his widow, Thelma, the initial jeers from the crowd were palpable, causing evident discomfort. However, the crowd’s sentiment transitioned to a lukewarm applause when the announcer reiterated Krause’s name.

Reaction from Bulls Community

Stacey King, an NBC Sports Chicago analyst and former Bulls player, was quick to chastise the booing spectators. He deemed their reaction classless and unreflective of Chicago’s reputation. Krause, who served as the team’s general manager from 1985 to 2003, is revered for his shrewd acquisition of players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. However, he is equally remembered for the controversial dismantling of the Bulls’ dynasty, particularly his role in Phil Jackson’s departure.

Bulls Chairman’s Reflection

Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf took a moment to reflect on Krause’s absence during the celebration events. He acknowledged the late general manager’s instrumental role in building the six-time championship team, while also conceding the controversy that surrounded his tenure. The other members of the Ring of Honor inducted that night were luminaries such as Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, and Jerry Sloan, as well as the entire 1995-96 team and coaching staff.

Notable Absences

Notably, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman were unable to attend the ceremonies. Their absence was felt deeply, raising questions on lingering animosities and scheduling conflicts. The Bulls plan to add to their Ring of Honor every two years, making this an event to look forward to for fans and players alike.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

