en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Chicago Bulls Clinch Victory Over San Antonio Spurs in High-Scoring NBA Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Chicago Bulls Clinch Victory Over San Antonio Spurs in High-Scoring NBA Game

In a high-powered match-up, the Chicago Bulls clinched a 122-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, displaying an impressive offensive performance. The Bulls shot a noteworthy 51.1% from the field and 75% from the free-throw line, solidifying their win with a strong 15 out of 34 three-point attempts.

Top Performers

Caruso contributed significantly with 11 points and 3 blocked shots, while DeRozan added 20 points to the scoreboard. Vucevic had an outstanding game, scoring 24 points and grabbing 5 rebounds. LaVine, though having a quieter night with 10 points, provided valuable support. White and Dosunmu were also crucial, contributing 15 and 21 points respectively, while Carter and Drummond played key roles off the bench, adding 14 and 7 points each.

Spurs’ Performance

Despite the loss, the Spurs put up a fight. Jones led the scoring with 30 points, and Johnson followed closely with 26 points, including 4 successful three-pointers. The Spurs’ three-point shooting performance was 39.1%, a commendable effort against the Bulls’ defense. The Spurs’ turnovers were limited to 8, showcasing their attention to ball control.

Game Statistics

The game was well-attended, with 18,354 spectators contributing to the electric atmosphere. The match lasted 2 hours and 8 minutes, keeping fans at the edge of their seats until the final buzzer. Despite a late push by the Spurs, the Bulls maintained their lead and clinched the win, adding another feather to their cap this NBA season.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
5 seconds ago
Utah Jazz Outplays Los Angeles Lakers in High-Scoring NBA Game
In a riveting display of basketball, the Utah Jazz emerged victorious over the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA match that had fans on their toes till the very end. The Jazz, riding on the back of significant contributions from multiple team members, managed to outscore the Lakers 132-125, despite a season-best performance by the
Utah Jazz Outplays Los Angeles Lakers in High-Scoring NBA Game
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
1 hour ago
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
1 hour ago
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
Chicago Bulls Triumph Over San Antonio Spurs in Thrilling NBA Matchup
1 min ago
Chicago Bulls Triumph Over San Antonio Spurs in Thrilling NBA Matchup
Utah Jazz Triumph Over Los Angeles Lakers in Thrilling NBA Game
3 mins ago
Utah Jazz Triumph Over Los Angeles Lakers in Thrilling NBA Game
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
42 mins ago
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
6 seconds
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
10 seconds
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
Nic Nemeth, Known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Joins TNA Wrestling
16 seconds
Nic Nemeth, Known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Joins TNA Wrestling
Duke Basketball: A Story of Resilience and Mental Toughness
22 seconds
Duke Basketball: A Story of Resilience and Mental Toughness
China Strongly Opposes Japan's Congratulatory Remark to Taiwan's President-Elect
23 seconds
China Strongly Opposes Japan's Congratulatory Remark to Taiwan's President-Elect
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Defeats, and Unpredictability
36 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Defeats, and Unpredictability
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
39 seconds
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
Iowa Hawkeyes Triumph Over Indiana Hoosiers in Intense College Basketball Matchup
39 seconds
Iowa Hawkeyes Triumph Over Indiana Hoosiers in Intense College Basketball Matchup
Iowa Hawkeyes Stomp Indiana Hoosiers in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
52 seconds
Iowa Hawkeyes Stomp Indiana Hoosiers in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app