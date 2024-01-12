Chicago Blackhawks’ Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury

In an exciting turn of events, the Chicago Blackhawks are set to see a vital cog of their machine return to the fold. Defenseman Seth Jones, who’s been sidelined for a month due to a shoulder injury, has resumed full practice with the team and is on the verge of returning to the lineup. The veteran, who averages over 25 minutes per game, is a significant asset to the Blackhawks and his comeback could prove pivotal.

A Delayed Recovery

Originally expected to be on the bench for a fortnight following his injury on December 10, Jones’ recovery took an unexpected turn. Further assessments revealed a more severe SC joint injury, extending his recovery period to four weeks. However, the defenseman has been taking contact during the week and has expressed optimism about his return. If the morning skate suggests he’s in full form, Jones could be back on the ice as early as Saturday.

Coach’s Corner

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson has been closely monitoring Jones’ progression. Speaking of the defenseman’s condition during practice, Richardson indicated that Jones is in good shape. The coach also highlighted the potential positive impact Jones’ return could have on the team.

Reduced Injury Reserve

With Jones’ imminent return, the Blackhawks’ injured reserve list could drop to six. This is a welcome development, especially given the team’s recent struggles. Despite their challenges, Jones has been impressed with the team’s performance and is keen to contribute to enhancing game management and consistency.