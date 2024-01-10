Chicago Blackhawks’ Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery

An unexpected blow has hit the Chicago Blackhawks as their rookie sensation, Connor Bedard, finds himself benched due to a fractured jaw that necessitated surgery. The center player is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, marking a significant setback for both Bedard and the Blackhawks.

Collision Course: Bedard’s Injury

The unfortunate event unfolded when Bedard was on the receiving end of an open-ice hit by Brendan Smith of the New Jersey Devils. The impact resulted in a fractured jaw, leading to an inevitable surgery and a lengthy recovery period. The injury means Bedard will miss his first-ever All-Star Game, a considerable disappointment for a player who had been building an impressive rookie season.

Impact on the Blackhawks

The absence of Bedard from the ice is a harsh reality for the Blackhawks. He has been a standout performer, leading all rookies in goals, assists, and points, while clocking significant minutes each game. The Blackhawks, already grappling with other injuries, including that of Nick Foligno, and carrying the second-worst record in the NHL, now face the additional challenge of finding an apt replacement for their star center.

Awaiting Bedard’s Return

The news of Bedard’s injury and subsequent absence has sent ripples across the NHL and particularly among Blackhawks fans. As the recovery period unfolds, the team and fans alike will be eagerly awaiting his return to the ice, hoping for a swift recovery and a comeback that showcases his talent and resilience.