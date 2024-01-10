en English
Sports

Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery

An unexpected blow has hit the Chicago Blackhawks as their rookie sensation, Connor Bedard, finds himself benched due to a fractured jaw that necessitated surgery. The center player is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, marking a significant setback for both Bedard and the Blackhawks.

Collision Course: Bedard’s Injury

The unfortunate event unfolded when Bedard was on the receiving end of an open-ice hit by Brendan Smith of the New Jersey Devils. The impact resulted in a fractured jaw, leading to an inevitable surgery and a lengthy recovery period. The injury means Bedard will miss his first-ever All-Star Game, a considerable disappointment for a player who had been building an impressive rookie season.

Impact on the Blackhawks

The absence of Bedard from the ice is a harsh reality for the Blackhawks. He has been a standout performer, leading all rookies in goals, assists, and points, while clocking significant minutes each game. The Blackhawks, already grappling with other injuries, including that of Nick Foligno, and carrying the second-worst record in the NHL, now face the additional challenge of finding an apt replacement for their star center.

Awaiting Bedard’s Return

The news of Bedard’s injury and subsequent absence has sent ripples across the NHL and particularly among Blackhawks fans. As the recovery period unfolds, the team and fans alike will be eagerly awaiting his return to the ice, hoping for a swift recovery and a comeback that showcases his talent and resilience.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

