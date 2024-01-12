Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In a move that underscores the complexity and sensitivity of sexual misconduct cases within professional sports, the Chicago Blackhawks have filed a motion seeking to dismiss a negligence lawsuit. The plaintiff, a former player referred to as ‘John Doe,’ alleges sexual assault by Brad Aldrich, the team’s former video coach, during the 2009-10 season and playoffs. The Blackhawks’ motion to dismiss hinges on the argument that the plaintiff exceeded the statute of limitations for personal injury claims in Illinois.

Contentions Surrounding the Statute of Limitations

The lawsuit was filed over a decade after the alleged events, and the Blackhawks argue that the plaintiff was aware of the injury inflicted by Aldrich by at least June 2010. This awareness, according to the team’s legal counsel, triggered a two-year limitation period for filing personal injury claims. Hence, the Blackhawks contend that ‘John Doe’ exceeded this timeframe, making the lawsuit ineligible.

Details of the Allegations and the Blackhawks’ Response

The plaintiff’s accusations against Aldrich involve multiple instances of misconduct, including sending harassing texts, making inappropriate requests, and physically assaulting him. The Blackhawks’ motion to dismiss also addresses the response of then-team mental skills coach Jim Gary to the player’s allegations. While the team acknowledges that Gary’s response may have been insensitive, it maintains that his conduct does not qualify as ‘extreme and outrageous.’

Aftermath and Steps Forward

The Blackhawks, having been fined $2 million by the NHL for mishandling the sexual assault allegations against Aldrich, stress that they have since implemented new measures for reporting misconduct and employee training. These actions reflect the team’s commitment to creating a safer and more respectful environment. The case continues to spotlight ongoing issues of accountability and response to allegations of sexual misconduct within professional sports organizations.