Chicago Bears: The Unseen Power Players in the NFC Playoff Picture

The Chicago Bears, in spite of a nine-game losing streak against the Green Bay Packers, are poised to wield significant influence over the NFC playoff picture. Their upshot at a victory over the Packers is not merely a pursuit of satisfaction derived from potentially eliminating their archrivals, but it also carries a weight of hope for several other NFC teams that are dependent on a Bears victory for their playoff dreams.

The Bears: Potential NFC Playoff Kingmakers

The Bears, having been officially eliminated from the playoffs, are in a position that could potentially alter the postseason trajectories of multiple teams. A victory over the Lions, coupled with a Bears win, would resurrect the Minnesota Vikings’ playoff hopes, albeit contingent on losses from Seattle and Tampa Bay. Beyond the immediate outcome, a Bears victory may evoke a sense of indebtedness from teams they aid in securing postseason berths, potentially exerting an indirect influence on future NFC dynamics.

Implications for Other NFC Teams

For the Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints, a Bears win or tie against the Packers could be the lifeline they need to secure their playoff spots. The Seahawks could clinch a wild card spot if the Bears beat or tie the Packers and Seattle secures a victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay, whose simplest path to the playoffs is a victory over Carolina, also has a convoluted wild card scenario at hand that relies on a tie in their game, a Bears victory or tie, and a Seattle loss. The Saints, looking for a win against Atlanta and a Bears victory or tie, along with a Seattle loss or tie, could also punch their playoff ticket, contingent on the outcome of the Bears’ game.

Not Just a Game: A Potential Turning Point

The Bears’ game against the Packers is more than a season finale. It’s a potential turning point, a chance to change the narrative and inspire confidence for the forthcoming 2024 season. By echoing the Detroit Lions’ turnaround narrative—where a victory in Week 18 against the Packers sparked confidence in both their head coach and quarterback, leading to major improvements in the following season—the Bears could set the stage for a transformative 2024 season.

The Bears’ upcoming game is not merely a matter of pride or rivalry. It’s an opportunity to shape the NFC playoff landscape, potentially altering the postseason trajectory for multiple teams and setting the Bears on a path to success in 2024, even if it means intensifying their rivalry with Green Bay.