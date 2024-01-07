Chicago Bears: The Unlikely Gatekeepers of the NFC Playoffs

The upcoming Sunday game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers is more than a simple season finale. It’s a game with widespread implications that extends beyond the two teams on the field. While the Bears may not be playing for their own postseason berth, their performance against the Packers could significantly alter the playoff landscape of the NFC.

Despite a nine-game losing streak against the Packers, the Bears carry a significant role in determining the playoff fates of several NFC teams. A victory for the Bears would eliminate the Packers from playoff contention—a result that numerous teams are desperately counting on. The game has transformed the Minnesota Vikings into fervent spectators, as their playoff chances hinge partly on a Bears triumph. Likewise, the Seattle Seahawks, who are playing against the Arizona Cardinals, are closely watching the outcome of this game. A Bears win or tie would secure the Seahawks a playoff spot as a wild card, provided they also win or tie their game.

Complex Playoff Scenarios

There are other potential scenarios tied to the Bears-Packers game. The Seahawks could still make it to the playoffs with a Bears win combined with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss or tie against Carolina, or a New Orleans Saints loss or tie against Atlanta. The Vikings have a more intricate route to the playoffs that includes a need for a Bears win, a Seahawks loss, and a Buccaneers loss.

In the NFC South, the Buccaneers can clinify the division with a win or tie, but there’s a wild card entry available if they tie and the Bears and Seahawks’ results go their way. Similarly, the Saints are hoping for a Bears win or tie, which, combined with a victory of their own and a Seahawks loss or tie, would secure them a playoff spot.

Bears’ Role in the Playoff Landscape

The Bears, while not contending for the playoffs themselves, stand as an influential figure in the postseason landscape. A victory against the Packers might not only intensify their rivalry but also earn them future favors from the teams they assist. The Bears are in a unique position to reshape the NFC playoff picture and potentially alter the postseason trajectory for multiple teams. Sunday’s game will undoubtedly provide an exciting close to the regular season, with the Bears at the center stage of this drama.

