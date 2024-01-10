Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson and DJ Moore Earn PFF All-Pro Status

Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson and DJ Moore have been honored with Pro Football Focus (PFF) all-pro status, recognizing their exceptional performances throughout the season. Johnson, known for his prowess on the field, has earned the distinction of being a first-team PFF all-pro cornerback. His impressive 90.8 overall grade and 91.0 coverage grade have led him to top PFF’s list of highest-graded cornerbacks.

Johnson’s Upcoming Free Agency

As Johnson edges towards free agency, expectations are high that the Bears might offer him a franchise tag. The anticipated franchise tag for cornerbacks is projected to be approximately $18.4 million, whereas the transition tag is expected to be around $15.9 million. This move would not only secure Johnson’s position with the team but also acknowledge his significant contributions to their performance.

Moore’s Stellar Season

DJ Moore, another standout player for the Bears, has also been recognized with second-team all-pro status for wide receivers. Moore, who was traded from the Panthers, has had an exceptional inaugural season with the Bears. He has set career highs in receptions (96), yards (1,364), and touchdown catches (8), significantly contributing to the team’s performance on the field.

All-Pro Status: More Than a Pro Bowl Selection

As Johnson and Moore await the final decision on Johnson’s All-Pro status, it is evident that this recognition carries more weight than a mere Pro Bowl selection. Johnson has openly expressed his aspiration to achieve All-Pro status, a personal goal that holds high importance for him. The All-Pro status, unlike the Pro Bowl selection, is an acknowledgement of a player’s consistent performance throughout the season, making it a coveted recognition for many in the sport.