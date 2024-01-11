Chicago Bears' Interest in Shane Waldron Sparks Speculation about Justin Fields' Future

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, currently with the Seattle Seahawks, has drawn the attention of the Chicago Bears, with the team seeking permission to interview him for their offensive coordinator position. Waldron's track record of working with high-caliber quarterbacks and tailoring offenses around varying quarterback skills is a notable aspect of his coaching career, sparking a wave of speculation about the future of the Bears' quarterback Justin Fields.

Advertisment

Waldron's Impressive Track Record

Waldron's coaching journey has seen him work with the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins, and Los Angeles Rams. He served under the tutelage of eminent head coaches, honing his skills and developing a coaching style recognized for its adaptability and effectiveness. While his offenses might not always top the charts statistically, the teams he served often tasted playoff success, an achievement that stands as a testament to his coaching prowess.

A Revitalizer of Careers

Advertisment

One of Waldron's most notable accomplishments came in 2022 when he played a pivotal role in the career resurgence of Geno Smith. Prior to the 2022 season, Smith had started a mere five NFL games over seven seasons. Under Waldron's guidance, Smith experienced a significant upswing in his career, culminating in a profitable contract. This success story has led many to view Waldron as a coach capable of revitalizing careers, fueling anticipation about his potential impact on Fields.

Fields' Future: A Matter of Speculation

The Bears have remained tight-lipped about their plans for Fields. However, their interest in Waldron and a recent promotional photo featuring Fields have led some to believe that Fields will continue to play a crucial role in the team's strategy. If hired, Waldron's expertise in designing offenses around different quarterback skill sets could offer the Bears flexibility in shaping their future game plans. As the speculation continues, all eyes will be on the Bears' next move, the outcome of which could significantly influence the trajectory of Fields' career.