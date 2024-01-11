Chicago Bears Hint at Retaining QB Justin Fields with Potential Shane Waldron Interview

In the world of sports, few positions carry as much weight as the quarterback for a football team. It’s a position that demands leadership, skill, and an ability to perform under pressure. Recently, the Chicago Bears’ decisions surrounding their quarterback, Justin Fields, have become a topic of intense speculation.

Connecting the Dots: The Shane Waldron Interview

Adding fuel to the speculation, recent reports suggest that the Bears have sought permission to interview Shane Waldron, the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Waldron’s potential involvement with the Bears raises questions about the future of Fields. Notably, Waldron is credited with the career revitalization of Geno Smith during the 2022 season. Like Fields, Smith is a mobile quarterback, suggesting that the Bears might be planning to retain Fields and shape their strategy around his strengths.

Waldron’s Track Record: A Mixed Bag

Despite this, Waldron’s overall offensive statistics during his tenure with the Seahawks have not been notably high. Yet, his experience, including time spent under the tutelage of Sean McVay and with teams like the Patriots and the Washington Redskins, makes him a strong candidate for the offensive coordinator role. His potential involvement with the Bears could indicate a commitment to Fields and a strategy oriented around his abilities.

Reading the Signs: The Bears’ Subtle Hint

Adding to the conjecture, a recent update on the Bears’ website features a photo of Fields from their London game. This subtle hint could be interpreted as a sign of the organization’s plans for Fields in the upcoming season. However, the Bears have yet to publicly confirm their strategy for the quarterback position, leaving room for further speculation.

While the dots seem to connect, the question remains: Will the Chicago Bears retain Justin Fields? Only time will tell.