Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator

The Chicago Bears have Liam Coen, currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kentucky, under their radar as a strong contender for the position of their offensive coordinator. This follows the recent dismissal of their former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. Known for his work with quarterback Will Levis at Kentucky, Coen guided him to achieve career highs in touchdown passes and completion percentage.

Liam Coen’s Career

Prior to his association with Kentucky, Coen served as a receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams. However, his stint as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2022 was marked by significant team struggles. The team ranked last in offense and 27th in both passing and rushing under his leadership. This period was also marked by turmoil within the team, with head coach Sean McVay considering his future and advising his assistants to look for other opportunities.

Challenges and Triumphs

During Coen’s time with the Rams, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was sidelined due to injuries for only nine games, leading to four different quarterbacks starting throughout the season. Despite these challenges, after leaving the Rams, Coen’s offense at Kentucky achieved a ranking of 98th in scoring and 83rd in passing in the NCAA.

Looking Ahead at the Bears

The Bears are not only considering Coen for the offensive coordinator role but also for the quarterback coach position following the exit of Andrew Janocko. Klint Kubiak, the 49ers’ passing game coordinator, is another reported candidate being considered for the Bears’ offensive coordinator role. With their eyes on the future, the Bears’ decision could significantly impact their quarterback situation, especially considering they hold the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.