en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players’ Return

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players’ Return

In the run-up to the Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears find themselves grappling with key injury concerns. As per the first injury report, released ahead of Sunday’s game, five players, including standout tight end Cole Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, were absent from Wednesday’s practice.

Key Players Sidelined Due to Injuries

Johnson, who is nursing a shoulder injury from the last game, and Kmet, who is battling a knee injury, have been significantly missed on the practice field. Other players, including long snapper Patrick Scales, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and quarterback Tyson Bagent, are also dealing with injuries. Mooney remains in concussion protocol, while wide receiver DJ Moore has been limited in practice due to an ankle injury.

Optimism for Players’ Return

Despite these setbacks, head coach Matt Eberflus has expressed optimism about the chances of Kmet’s and Johnson’s return for the upcoming game. His hopeful message indicates that the situation looks positive for both players. The prospect of their recovery and potential participation is crucial for the team’s performance, particularly at this juncture when the Bears are demonstrating their mettle to their players and the passionate fan base.

Bears’ Recent Performance and Roster Changes

The Bears have showcased tremendous improvement across all phases, winning five of their last seven games. As they prepare for the upcoming game, the team has made some roster changes. They’ve promoted wide receiver Collin Johnson, signed long-snapper Matt Overton as a precaution, and waived linebacker DeMarquis Gates. The team’s performance has also been bolstered by Justin Fields, who led the Bears to a 37-17 win over the Falcons with 313 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Despite the injury concerns, the Chicago Bears remain focused. The chance to eliminate their rival Packers from playoff contention this Sunday is an added incentive, though Coach Eberflus insists it’s not providing any extra motivation for the Bears. As the team gears up for the season finale against the Green Bay Packers, all eyes will be on the recovery of key players like Kmet and Johnson and the impact of their potential return on the team’s performance.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
35 seconds ago
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
The 2024 Pro Bowl Games’ initial rosters have been unveiled, and the Green Bay Packers have been dealt a surprising hand, with no players making the primary roster. Nevertheless, the team has secured five alternate spots, which could pave the way for their participation, should other players bow out. The Packers’ alternate roster holds promising
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
1 min ago
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
2 mins ago
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
39 seconds ago
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
Denver Broncos Shine in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
43 seconds ago
Denver Broncos Shine in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave Earns Spot in 2024 Pro Bowl
46 seconds ago
San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave Earns Spot in 2024 Pro Bowl
Latest Headlines
World News
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
35 seconds
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
39 seconds
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
39 seconds
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
40 seconds
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave Earns Spot in 2024 Pro Bowl
46 seconds
San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave Earns Spot in 2024 Pro Bowl
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
1 min
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
1 min
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
1 min
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
2 mins
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app