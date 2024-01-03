en English
NFL

Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
The Chicago Bears, heading into Week 18 of the 2023 NFL regular season, have given former Pro Bowl long snapper, Matt Overton, a test run. Overton, 38, with a career that spans across seven different NFL teams and other football leagues, could prove a potential replacement for the team’s current long snapper, Patrick Scales. This move hints at a possible undisclosed injury to Scales, or plans of a reshuffle for the 2024 season.

Assessing the Current Roster

The Bears’ current punter, Trenton Gill, has had a wavering performance throughout the 2023 season. Lacklustre stats, including a low rank in punts pinned inside the 20-yard line and an unsatisfactory average net yards per punt attempt, mark his inconsistent season. This inconsistency could set the stage for the Bears to explore other punter options in the offseason.

Securing the Placekicker

On a brighter note, the Bears have locked in their placekicker position, extending Cairo Santos’ contract through the 2027 season. Santos has been a beacon of consistency for the team, successfully making 32 out of 35 field-goal attempts this season, including an impressive performance on long-range kicks.

Looking Ahead

As the Bears march into Week 18, the team’s strategic maneuvers indicate a pressing need to strengthen their special teams. While Santos remains a steady hand, the potential addition of Overton and a new punter could significantly bolster the team’s on-field performance. As fans and pundits wait with bated breath, the Bears’ roster reshuffling could well be the pivot for a stronger 2024 season.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

