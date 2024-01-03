Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales

The Chicago Bears, heading into Week 18 of the 2023 NFL regular season, have given former Pro Bowl long snapper, Matt Overton, a test run. Overton, 38, with a career that spans across seven different NFL teams and other football leagues, could prove a potential replacement for the team’s current long snapper, Patrick Scales. This move hints at a possible undisclosed injury to Scales, or plans of a reshuffle for the 2024 season.

Assessing the Current Roster

The Bears’ current punter, Trenton Gill, has had a wavering performance throughout the 2023 season. Lacklustre stats, including a low rank in punts pinned inside the 20-yard line and an unsatisfactory average net yards per punt attempt, mark his inconsistent season. This inconsistency could set the stage for the Bears to explore other punter options in the offseason.

Securing the Placekicker

On a brighter note, the Bears have locked in their placekicker position, extending Cairo Santos’ contract through the 2027 season. Santos has been a beacon of consistency for the team, successfully making 32 out of 35 field-goal attempts this season, including an impressive performance on long-range kicks.

Looking Ahead

As the Bears march into Week 18, the team’s strategic maneuvers indicate a pressing need to strengthen their special teams. While Santos remains a steady hand, the potential addition of Overton and a new punter could significantly bolster the team’s on-field performance. As fans and pundits wait with bated breath, the Bears’ roster reshuffling could well be the pivot for a stronger 2024 season.