Sports

Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values

In a significant move, Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) officials have announced their decision to reject a proposal from Accel Entertainment to transform Frontier Park into a yearly live horse racing venue. The decision was based on the organization’s commitment to its brand and the concerns raised by the community.

Preserving the CFD Brand and Upholding Community Values

CFD President and CEO, Tom Hirsig, emphasized the importance of preserving the CFD brand and the organization’s alignment with the community values. The deal, while promising financially, was seen as a divergence from the organization’s ethos. As a result, despite the potential substantial revenue, the officials chose to prioritize the brand identity and public sentiment above the financial opportunity.

A Welcome Decision Amidst Concerns

The decision was greeted warmly by local residents, represented by Citizens Against Horse Racing Frontier Park, who had raised issues about the potential impact of live horse racing on the local environment. Concerns related to noise, traffic, as well as potential increases in gambling and crime were among the reasons for opposition. The community felt heard by CFD, marking the decision as a victory for public opinion and involvement.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Frontier Park

Despite the decision, CFD faces looming repairs and enhancements at Frontier Park, estimated to cost over $150 million in the next two decades. Hirsig acknowledged that while the proposed deal offered significant financial support for these future needs, it was crucial to safeguard the organization’s integrity without relying on taxpayer funding. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins emphasized the importance of community dialogue in supporting CFD, which has a substantial economic impact on the local economy.

The situation has sparked conversations about the management of Frontier Park and the transparency of the governmental decision-making process. Local residents are now calling for improved communication and involvement in future decisions affecting the park and their neighborhood, pointing towards the need for a more inclusive and communicative approach in local governance.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

