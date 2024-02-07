Chevron Turns Hockey Game into Philanthropic Event

The Ector County Coliseum will come alive this Friday night, not just with the usual frenzy of a hockey match, but with a philanthropic spirit. The North American Hockey League's South Division rivals, the Odessa Jackalopes and the New Mexico Ice Wolves, are set to compete in a game that transcends the sport, thanks to the involvement of Chevron, a major sponsor of the Jackalopes. Chevron, with operations in both West Texas and New Mexico, is adding a generous layer of intrigue to the match, turning it into a charity event.

Charity Wager Adds Excitement

With a friendly wager between Chevron's operations in both states, the game carries additional excitement. The stakes? A donation to a local charity, dependent on the game's outcome. If the Odessa Jackalopes emerge victorious, Chevron has committed to donate $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin. In contrast, an Ice Wolves win would see the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center through the University of New Mexico Foundation benefit from the same amount. But, in the spirit of true sportsmanship and charity, the runner-up's charity will receive a $2,500 donation, regardless of the game's result.

A Show of Community Support

This event is more than a mere hockey game. It's a testament to Chevron's commitment to the communities where it operates. To amplify the event's impact, Chevron is hosting over 750 of its employees and their family members at the game, demonstrating the company's supportive and family-oriented values. Bobby Hulett, Chevron MCBU's General Manager of Operations, expressed enthusiasm for the event, noting the community benefits and the mix of fan support from both states.

Match Details

The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. For those interested in joining the event and experiencing a unique blend of sport, philanthropy, and community spirit, more information and tickets are available on the Jackalopes' website or Facebook page.