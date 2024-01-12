en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks

As dawn breaks this Sunday, the City of Houston will pulse with anticipation, its streets humming with the footfall of runners participating in the Chevron Houston Marathon. Among the sea of determined faces will be Celeste Schurman, a seasoned marathoner returning to the fray after a decade, and Cali Werner, a former Rice University Women’s Track Athlete, licensed clinical social worker, and author of ‘Anxious Annie.’

The Path to the Finish Line

The marathon’s route, intricately designed to showcase Houston’s vibrant landmarks, will commence downtown at the junction of Congress and Fannin. Runners will traverse through the verdant Buffalo Bayou Park, around Rice University’s iconic campus, through the bustling Galleria, and the serene surroundings of Memorial Park, before finally crossing the finish line at Lamar and Crawford.

A Story Within a Marathon

For Celeste Schurman, this marathon isn’t just about the run. It’s a revisit to an old passion, a personal challenge. Her story is echoed by thousands of others, each with their unique motivations and goals. Among them is Cali Werner, an athlete turned mental health advocate, leveraging her personal experiences with OCD and anxiety to help others.

The Impact on the City

While the marathon fosters a sense of community, it also brings logistical challenges. As runners course through the city, certain roads will be temporarily closed on Sunday morning, leading to potential traffic disruptions. The city, however, remains well-prepared to ensure minimal inconvenience to its residents while supporting the event.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
27 seconds ago
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
The question of breastfeeding duration is a dichotomy, balanced precariously between medical advantages and emotional repercussions. It’s a topic that frequently surfaces in the discussions of lactation consultants like registered nurse Hillary Sadler. As per the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life is advised.
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
5 mins ago
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
6 mins ago
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
1 min ago
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
3 mins ago
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
3 mins ago
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Latest Headlines
World News
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
28 seconds
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
49 seconds
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
1 min
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
2 mins
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
2 mins
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
3 mins
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
3 mins
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
3 mins
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
3 mins
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app