Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special ‘Garage 56’ Edition

In an epoch-making announcement, Chevrolet has proclaimed the cessation of the Camaro line from January 2024. The legendary car, which first roared into the automobile scene in 1966, has spanned six generations in its illustrious history. It has left an indelible mark in the annals of NASCAR with its noteworthy performance and tenacious spirit.

A Grand Salute to Racing Legacy

In a fitting tribute to its racing heritage, Chevrolet intends to launch a special ‘Garage 56’ edition of the 2024 ZL1 Camaro. This unique edition is a celebration of the Camaro’s stint in the 24 Hours of LeMans endurance race in 2023. The Garage 56 LeMans team boasted of stalwarts such as Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller behind the wheels.

The Garage 56 Edition: A Homage to Motorsports Heritage

Their steed of choice for this grueling race was a modified ZL1 Camaro, a model that also served as the chosen chariot for Hendrick Motorsports in NASCAR. The decision to bring a production model of this race car to the market was the outcome of deliberations among Chevrolet’s leadership and its partners, including NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Goodyear, and IMSA. The aim was to pay a fitting tribute to the Camaro’s rich motorsports lineage before it heads into retirement.

Camaro: The End of an Era

While Chevrolet has officially ended the Camaro production, a limited number of these iconic cars are still available for purchase. The Garage 56 Edition, limited to just 56 cars, retails at a market adjustment price of $56,000. The ZL1 model comes with a base price of $75,395, and the Garage 56 Edition package was an additional $11,995, bringing the total to $87,390, inclusive of delivery and a gas guzzler tax. Another special edition, the Collector Edition package, was priced at $88,690 for the ZL1, with a limitation of 350 cars. A range of other Camaro models also remain available for purchase with various pricing options, marking the last opportunities for enthusiasts to own a piece of this automotive legend.