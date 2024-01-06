Cheteshwar Pujara’s Century in Ranji Trophy Sparks National Team Recall Speculations

Cheteshwar Pujara, a renowned name in Indian cricket, has once again grabbed the limelight with his stellar performance in a Ranji Trophy match. Playing for Saurashtra against Jharkhand, Pujara demonstrated his prowess on the pitch, scoring an impressive century. His performance has sparked conversations around his potential return to the Indian National team.

Saurashtra’s Dominance

Saurashtra, after opting to bowl first, dismissed Jharkhand for a modest total of 142 runs. The credit for this accomplishment goes to Chirag Jani, who picked up five crucial wickets. Despite an early loss, Saurashtra’s innings was held together by openers Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson. Their stability paved the way for Pujara’s entry following the fall of the first wicket.

Pujara’s Commanding Innings

Pujara, known for his patient and calculated approach, commanded the pitch and dominated the Jharkhand bowlers. He forged important partnerships, notably with Desai and Arpit Vasavada. The former Indian cricket team player scored 109 runs off 167 balls, including 12 boundaries, by the end of the second session on day two. Pujara’s performance has not only strengthened Saurashtra’s position in the match but has also reignited discussions about his return to the Indian team.

Speculations About National Team Recall

With the emergence of new talent, Pujara’s position in the Indian team had become uncertain. However, his recent performance in the Ranji Trophy has made a compelling case for his recall. His brilliant century, marked by tactical acumen and patience, provides a testament to his cricketing skills. As we wait for future developments, Pujara’s innings serves as a reminder of his potential and the value he could add to the Indian cricket team.