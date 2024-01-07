Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara, a beacon of consistency in cricket, has been acknowledged for his exceptional batting prowess during a cricket series by earning the honor of Player of the Series. His unwavering dedication and masterful performance significantly contributed to his team’s overall success throughout the campaign.

Pujara: A Pillar of Consistency

Named Player of the Series in the 2018-19 Test series against Australia, Pujara played a critical role in India securing its first-ever Test series win on Australian soil. Pujara, the leading run-scorer for India, clocked 521 runs at an average of over 74, confronting 1258 deliveries. This remarkable performance not only fortified India’s position but also earned him the well-deserved recognition.

Cementing His Legacy

Adding another feather to his cap, Pujara scripted a new domestic record by recording his 17th double century in first-class cricket against Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This significant accomplishment places him fourth on the list of most double centuries in first-class cricket, tied with England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash. Pujara’s consistent and strategic play continues to solidify his standing as one of the stalwarts of cricket.

