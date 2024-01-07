en English
Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara, a beacon of consistency in cricket, has been acknowledged for his exceptional batting prowess during a cricket series by earning the honor of Player of the Series. His unwavering dedication and masterful performance significantly contributed to his team’s overall success throughout the campaign.

Pujara: A Pillar of Consistency

Named Player of the Series in the 2018-19 Test series against Australia, Pujara played a critical role in India securing its first-ever Test series win on Australian soil. Pujara, the leading run-scorer for India, clocked 521 runs at an average of over 74, confronting 1258 deliveries. This remarkable performance not only fortified India’s position but also earned him the well-deserved recognition.

Cementing His Legacy

Adding another feather to his cap, Pujara scripted a new domestic record by recording his 17th double century in first-class cricket against Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This significant accomplishment places him fourth on the list of most double centuries in first-class cricket, tied with England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash. Pujara’s consistent and strategic play continues to solidify his standing as one of the stalwarts of cricket.

Other Highlights in Sports

Meanwhile, in other sports news, Rishabh Pant turned heads with his stylish appearance at his sister’s engagement event. Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has achieved an outstanding milestone, joining the ranks of legendary cricketers Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in an elite list. Additionally, Australian cricketer David Warner shared a touching moment with his family following what might have been his farewell Test match, marking the end of an era in his cricketing career. Finally, the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 has garnered attention as Roman Reigns is poised to face a significant challenge in a Fatal 4-Way match, a format that presents four wrestlers in the ring simultaneously.

Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

