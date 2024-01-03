Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket

Chetan Sharma, a name etched in the annals of Indian cricket, is best remembered for marking his place in history as the first Indian to achieve a hat-trick in international cricket. This feat was accomplished during a World Cup match against New Zealand on October 31, 1987, a moment that remains a defining one in Sharma’s cricketing career. Interestingly, this achievement came just four years after Kapil Dev, a fellow player from Haryana, led India to its first ever World Cup victory in 1983.

Momentous Hat-trick

During the match against New Zealand, Sharma dismissed Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith, and Ewen Chatfield in successive deliveries, earning him the prestigious Player of the Match award. This achievement was shared with Sunil Gavaskar, who scored a century in the same match. Prior to Sharma’s hat-trick, only two bowlers around the globe had managed to accomplish this feat in limited-overs cricket.

Impressive Career

Sharma, who represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs from 1984 to 1994, managed to score a half-century in Tests and a century in ODIs. Despite not possessing a physically imposing stature, he was renowned for his ability to generate pace from his shoulders and release point.

Life After Cricket

Following his illustrious playing career, Sharma ventured into the realm of politics and also served as a national selector for Indian cricket. His tenure included a stint as chairman of selectors but was not without controversy, including being sacked following India’s 2022 T20 World Cup exit and resignation in February 2023 after a sting operation. Born on January 3, 1966, in Ludhiana, Sharma’s roots trace back to Himachal Pradesh, with his maternal uncle, Yashpal Sharma, having been part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team.