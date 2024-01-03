Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse’s Legacy Against the Celtics

In an electrifying NBA face-off, rookie Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder demonstrated his prowess on the court against the Boston Celtics, reminiscent of a feat last accomplished by Jerry Stackhouse in 1996. Holmgren’s exemplary performance, marked by seven assists and four blocks, made him the second rookie after Stackhouse to achieve this against the Celtics.

Holmgren’s Standout Performance

His contribution was instrumental in the Thunder’s victory, preventing them from extending their loss tally to double digits. Holmgren added 14 points to his commendable stats, further highlighting his vital role in the game. His performance, which included a crucial 3-pointer, stabilized the Thunder’s lead and was a significant factor in their defeating the Celtics 127-123, thereby extending their winning streak to five games.

Support from the Thunder

But the game was not won single-handedly. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey both had strong performances, scoring 36 and 23 points respectively. The Thunder has been on a roll, winning eight of their last nine games, including victories against top-tier teams like the reigning champion Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the leading team in the West, Minnesota.

Intense Opposition from the Celtics

Despite the formidable challenge, the Celtics did not go down without a fight. Led by Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 34 points, and Jayson Tatum, who added 30 points, the Celtics mounted a late push, indicating the intensity of the contest.

Rising Star

Holmgren’s standout performance not only echoes Stackhouse’s rookie achievements but also propels him as a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award, should he sustain this level of performance throughout the season. The basketball world watches with anticipation as this promising player continues to make his mark on the court.