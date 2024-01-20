Chet Holmgren Celebrates High School Jersey Retirement Amid Teammate's Controversial Absence

Beaming with pride and nostalgia, Chet Holmgren, the star rookie of the Oklahoma City Thunder, stood at the center of Minnehaha Academy's basketball court. The crowd roared their appreciation as his No. 34 jersey was hoisted to the rafters, marking a significant milestone in his basketball journey. A homecoming of sorts, this event was a testament to Holmgren's high school legacy, where he won four state championships between 2017-21 and bagged the title of Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Advertisment

Oklahoma City Thunder's Rising Star

Despite missing the previous NBA season due to a Lisfranc injury, Holmgren made a powerful comeback. He is now seen as a Rookie of the Year contender and is viewed as a crucial player for the Oklahoma City Thunder's future. His impressive performance continues to keep fans and critics alike on their toes as he demonstrates his potential on the court.

A Ceremony of Recognition

Advertisment

At the retirement ceremony, Holmgren received a framed edition of his No. 34 jersey, becoming the second player in school history to have his number retired after Jalen Suggs. His heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to everyone who played a part in his journey, was met with thunderous applause and reflected his humility despite his soaring success.

Giddey's Notable Absence

However, the event also sparked speculation as Holmgren's teammate, Josh Giddey, was noticeably absent. Recently cleared of potential charges related to an alleged incident with a minor, Giddey's absence could be seen as a public relations move, especially considering the event was held at a high school. However, no official reason was given for his absence, leaving room for various interpretations, from personal commitments to health issues. The NBA's investigation into the allegations against Giddey is still ongoing.