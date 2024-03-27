Chery Tiggo's Holy Week Break Strategy: Coach Kungfu Reyes Stresses Fitness and Safety

As the Holy Week break approaches, Chery Tiggo Crossovers' coach Kungfu Reyes emphasizes the importance of staying in shape and avoiding injuries, setting a clear directive for the team. Reyes has assigned specific workouts and guidelines to ensure players maintain their fitness levels during the break, a crucial period for the team's preparation for upcoming matches in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference. This approach not only aims to keep the team competitive but also to allow players to spend quality time with their families during the Lenten season.

Strategic Break and Player Discipline

Following a decisive victory over the Nxled Chameleons, Reyes outlined the team's strategy during the Holy Week break. By distributing tailored workout plans, he intends to keep the players in peak condition while minimizing the risk of accidents or weight gain, which could hinder their performance. Team captain Aby Maraño echoed the sentiment, emphasizing discipline as the key to navigating the break successfully.

Family Time and Team Spirit

Reyes also highlighted the dual benefit of the break, providing an opportunity for players to bond with their families while staying focused on their professional commitments. The balance between personal time and professional preparation is seen as essential for maintaining team morale and performance. Chery Tiggo will regroup for practice on April 1, with their sights set on their next major challenge against the Cignal HD Spikers on April 11.

Looking Ahead

The Crossovers' adherence to Reyes' directives during the Holy Week break could play a pivotal role in their performance in the upcoming matches. With the team already showing promise by overcoming formidable opponents, the disciplined approach to the break might just give them the edge they need to continue their winning streak in the league. As the PVL progresses, all eyes will be on Chery Tiggo to see if their strategic break and focus on fitness and safety will translate into success on the court.