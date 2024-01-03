en English
Lifestyle

Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth

Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth

A retired arborist from New Plymouth, Stephen Mitchell, has an unconventional companion for his outdoor adventures – a long-haired Jack Russell named Cherry. The three-year-old canine’s spirited antics on an e-foil board, skateboard, and e-bike are not just entertaining but also endearing, winning over the hearts of the local community. Cherry’s magnetic presence and adventurous spirit have earned her recognition as a local celebrity in New Plymouth.

Cherry: A Canine Adventurer

Whether it’s e-foiling, skateboarding, or riding an e-bike, Cherry is always by Stephen’s side. The fearless Jack Russell’s surfing prowess on the e-foil board has not only captured Stephen’s admiration but also of the locals. Cherry’s foiling skills, combined with her spirited personality, have made her a beloved figure in the community.

The ‘Analog’ Fan Base Outnumbers the Digital

While Cherry’s Instagram account boasts a modest 273 followers, her real fan base lies in her local community. The tiny Jack Russell’s endearing nature and adventurous spirit have made her a local celebrity. People often share how Cherry’s exuberant personality and antics brighten their days.

‘Cherry Cheers People Up’

Cherry’s charming antics, like chasing a moving broom, are joyous to watch. The Mitchells, who also own Seedlings Nature Kindergarten, reflect on how Cherry’s presence brings happiness to people’s lives. The couple plans to introduce Cherry to larger paddle boards and waves, having already secured a life jacket for her. For Stephen and the community, ‘Cherry cheers people up’ seems to be a fitting headline for this tiny canine adventurer.

Lifestyle
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

    © 2023 BNN
