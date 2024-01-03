en English
Cherries’ Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game

Football team, Cherries, is grappling with a lineup challenge due to injuries to players Milos Kerkez and Lloyd Kelly. This predicament has thrust the spotlight onto development squad captain Ben Greenwood, who might get a chance to play in the forthcoming FA Cup game against Queens Park Rangers.

Lineup Challenge

The team’s predicament arose when Dango Ouattara, who had been temporarily positioned at left-back for the past three matches, became unavailable for a month. Ouattara will be participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for Burkina Faso, leaving an open spot in the Cherries’ lineup. This scenario has turned eyes towards Greenwood, who has only made one senior appearance for the Cherries in an EFL Cup match back in August 2022.

Greenwood’s Potential Rise

Cherries’ coach Andoni Iraola has expressed confidence in Greenwood’s abilities and readiness to play if needed. The development squad captain has been training diligently with the first team, preparing for an opportunity that seems to be on the horizon. Despite the vacancies in the lineup, the Cherries have Adam Smith and a returning Max Aarons as options for the full-back positions.

Impact on Other Teams

On a related note, Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr has been declared fit to compete for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations despite a hamstring scare. However, his participation in the tournament means he may miss domestic action until mid-February. This, along with the absence of Mali’s Yves Bissouma and captain Heung-min Son due to other tournaments, leaves Spurs with a lineup challenge of their own for the upcoming FA Cup third-round tie at home against Burnley.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

