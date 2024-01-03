Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs

In a thrilling display of high school basketball, the Cherokee County Lady Warriors triumphed over the Alexandria Lady Cubs, with a decisive 44-28 victory. The game, which showcased some extraordinary individual performances, was a testament to the team’s collective strength and strategic mastery.

Standout Performances

Leading the charge for the Lady Warriors was Mary Hayes Johnson, whose stellar performance included 11 points, five steals, two rebounds, and an assist. Not far behind, were Deannia Starr and Ellisan Givens, who both contributed eight points each to the scoreline. Starr also added a comprehensive stat tally with six rebounds, five steals, three blocks, and an assist. Givens, on the other hand, made her presence felt with six steals and four assists.

Additional Contributions

Audrey Haygood and Nevaeh Gaidurgis also made significant contributions to the Lady Warriors’ victory. Haygood added five points to the scoreboard, while Gaidurgis dominated the boards with an impressive haul of 11 rebounds.

The Game Progression

Despite Allyssa Hunt leading the Lady Cubs with 13 points, her efforts were insufficient to counter the dominant play of the Lady Warriors. The first half of the game saw Cherokee County leading 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, with the score tied 19-19 at halftime. However, the Lady Warriors proved their mettle in the second half, pulling ahead 29-24 after three quarters and sealing their win with a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter.

This game was a clear demonstration of the Lady Warriors’ defensive prowess, as they executed numerous steals, significantly contributing to their victory and proving once again that a solid defense is a key to success in basketball.