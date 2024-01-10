en English
Football

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Chennaiyin FC is gearing up to embark on their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign, with their opening match against Punjab FC slated for January 11. The two teams find themselves in Group C, sharing space with Mumbai City FC and I-League’s Gokulam Kerala.

Struggle and Hope

Chennaiyin FC steps into the fray on the back of consecutive losses in the Indian Super League (ISL), a trail of defeats including a recent one handed by Punjab FC. Despite their recent struggles, the Chennai outfit remains hopeful under the leadership of coach Owen Coyle, who is banking on key international players like Connor Shields, Jordan Murray, and Rafael Crivellaro to turn the tide.

Rising from the Ranks

On the other side of the pitch, Punjab FC, recently promoted to the ISL, has tasted victory only once in their last five outings. Their recent ascent from the lower tiers of Indian football has been characterized by a robust defence, and the team will look to Juan Mera for creating scoring opportunities, with Madih Talal and Luka Majcen spearheading the attack.

Game Day Details

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneshwar. There won’t be any television broadcast, but football enthusiasts can catch the live action via streaming on the JioCinema app and website. Historically, Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC have each claimed one victory, with two matches ending in a stalemate in their four head-to-head encounters. The last meeting saw Punjab FC emerge victorious courtesy of a goal from Madih Talal. The upcoming clash is predicted to be a tightly contested one, potentially ending in a 1-1 draw.

Football India Sports
author

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

