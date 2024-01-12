Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory

Cheltenham Town FC, following their surprise victory over league leaders Portsmouth, are bracing themselves for a potentially daunting League One encounter against Bolton Wanderers. The recent triumph at Whaddon Road was punctuated by a significant double goal from Liam Sercombe, propelling the team closer to escaping the red zone.

Manager’s Acclaim for Team Resilience

Manager Darrell Clarke expressed his contentment with the team’s performance, especially in the face of adversity. With injuries and illness plaguing the squad, the ability of the team to rise above the challenges was commendable. Special praise was reserved for Will Ferry, who, despite being unwell, displayed exceptional grit on the field. Clarke highlighted the team’s defensive efforts, emphasizing the importance of their ability to overturn the odds and secure a win.

Anticipation for Upcoming Encounter

The forthcoming game promises the return of Rob Street, who was sidelined due to concussion protocols. Optimism swirls around the potential return of Will Goodwin and Lewis Freestone, both recuperating from injuries. However, Bolton Wanderers hold the edge in previous meetings, having won the last encounter at Whaddon Road with a 3-0 scoreline and securing victory at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last season.

Cheltenham’s Last Triumph Over Bolton

Cheltenham’s last victory against Bolton was etched in the annals of their history in October 2022. The winning goal was a last-minute stunner from Ryan Broom, a moment that still resonates with fans and players alike. As the team gears up for their next challenge, they are energized by their recent triumph and the memory of that victorious October game.